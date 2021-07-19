Organisers insist on a ‘safe place to stay’ in the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

As suspicions of a coronavirus cluster surfaced only days before the opening ceremony, Tokyo Games organizers reaffirmed Monday that the Olympic Village is “a secure place to stay.”

Organizers reported Sunday that two South African footballers and a video analyst had tested positive for the coronavirus at the Village.

On Monday, only three days before their first encounter, an additional 21 South African players and staff personnel were recognized as close contacts.

However, organizers of the Games downplayed the possibility of a cluster forming, claiming that there have been “no substantial bumps” thus far.

Tokyo 2020 spokeswoman Masa Takaya told reporters, “The IOC and Tokyo 2020 are fully clear that the Olympic Village is a safe place to stay.”

“I have to inform you that the most essential thing is the response to the positive cases.”

According to Takaya, 61 positive cases have been linked to the pandemic-affected Games thus far.

However, he continued, this is only a fraction of the thousands of tests that have been conducted.

“Given the fact that we have a large number of people involved in this endeavor, we cannot say there will be no positive cases within the Olympic committee,” Takaya added.

“However, when compared to the identical number obtained everywhere else, there are no noticeable increases in terms of positive rate.”

After two players and a video analyst tested positive for the virus, the 21 members of the South African squad were asked to stay in their rooms at the Olympic Village, according to organizers.

The three cases were the first verified cases among Olympic Village teams.

Beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic tested positive for Covid-19 in the Village, according to the Czech Olympic Committee, making him the fourth case.

Despite being just days out from their tournament opener against host nation Japan on Thursday, the South African football close contacts — the majority of whom are players – were unable to train on Sunday.

The squad has been “very compliant,” according to Takaya, and will be allowed to train if they follow the regulations, which include staying in their quarters, dining alone, and utilizing special transportation.

If the players test negative six hours before the match, they will be eligible to participate, according to Takaya.

“We’re now coordinating with the South African Olympic Committee and others on that,” he said.

“They are able to engage in their particular training sessions after all conditions are met.”

Competitors are coming in from all around the world for the Games, which are set to take place against a backdrop of. Brief News from Washington Newsday.