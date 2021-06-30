Opponents who try to provoke Ellis Genge are wasting their time, according to him.

Ellis Genge, an England prop, maintains his fame is unjustified and cautions the United States and Canada that any attempt at provocation is a waste of time.

After been thrown into a leadership role in the absence of Eddie Jones’ Lions and a number of rested senior players, Genge is a frontrunner to be chosen captain for the Tests at Twickenham over the next two weekends.

The aggressive 26-year-old dubbed “Baby Rhino” was detained and released without prosecution on many occasions as a teenager, but he cites to a pristine disciplinary record as proof that he is in control of his emotions.

“I think people mistakenly believe I’m a little more hot-headed than I am. “I believe I react to circumstances as they unfold in front of my eyes,” Genge explained.

“I’ve never received a red card for ill-discipline, and I’ve never received a yellow card for anything other than repeat offenses.

“I believe that if I were England’s captain, other teams would think, ‘Let’s get into Ellis,’ but it would fall on deaf ears.

“If people want to waste their time doing that and trying to throw me off my game, then fine.”

During the Six Nations, Genge avoided a citation by running his forearm across the skull of Ireland’s Jonny Sexton, and South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira responded by declaring Genge needed to be “dealt with properly.”

“The label does upset me a little bit, though not as much as it used to,” Genge remarked. It’s a message that goes unheard. It’s a misunderstanding.

“I suppose it’s quite easy to compile that statistics and all of the past articles about me and build that picture, especially for folks who don’t follow my career as carefully as their own team’s.

“If you look on social media, it’s all about how he’s still hot-headed and too much of a liability.” It makes me giggle since I’ve never had yellows or reds for the things they’re discussing.”