Opponents chastised a Michigan soccer player after he scored 16 goals in one game.

The Associated Press reported Monday that a Michigan high school soccer player was chastised for scoring 16 goals in one game “at the expense of another team’s dignity.”

Kevin Hubbell of Benzie Central High School set state and national records for most goals in a game against winless Kingsley on September 29. With Benzie Central leading 17-0 at halftime, the game was called off.

“It was a little uncalled for to go after a personal record like that at the expense of another team’s dignity,” Kingsley coach Tim VanWingerden said. “It’s not the correct place for that in soccer.” Soccer is regarded as a gentleman’s game.” According to the Traverse City Record-Eagle, the backlash against Hubbell did not finish on the field, as it was scheduled to be considered by the Kingsley school board on Monday night.

“If high school sports degenerates into ‘Let’s try to hang the most points we can,’ and taking advantage of people when they’re down, we’ve missed the mark and need to review why we’re doing this,” Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith said.

Coach Chris Batchelder of Benzie Central congratulated Hubbell on his accomplishment and stated that any criticism should be aimed at him, not his player.

“We live in a society where the negative takes precedence over the positive,” he explained. “I knew when he broke the record that not everyone would approve. I had a feeling it would enrage certain individuals.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Stags have had a difficult season, going 0-15 after another loss last week, according to a game recap.

Hubbell easily beat Karl Trost of Cheboygan’s Michigan high school record of 10 goals in a game set in 2003. According to the Record-Eagle, he also achieved a national record.

Hubbell and Batchelder were aware that the records could be broken and talked about it during the game.

“I’d like for this to end, and I’d like to get back to enjoying soccer,” Batchelder added. “It’s all just noise,” says the narrator. Trost recalls receiving backlash after setting the previous record in a 20-0 rout, but this was before modern media.

“People get on their computers or phones and go crazy.” It’s quite depressing. Trost remarked of Hubbell, “I detest it for this kid.” “I truly believe that. I hope so. This is a condensed version of the information.