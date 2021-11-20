Opening Point Spreads, Thanksgiving Betting Odds, and Schedule for NFL Week 12 in 2021.

Week 12’s schedule is unlike any other in the NFL season of 2021. Thanksgiving Day will feature a season-high three games, including a number of matchups with playoff implications.

On Thanksgiving, the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Chicago Bears are all favorites. In their quest for a playoff berth, the Raiders open as huge underdogs in Dallas. The New Orleans Saints face the Buffalo Bills at home on Thursday night as underdogs.

The Detroit Lions will kick a field goal against the Chicago Bears at home. The last time Detroit won a Thanksgiving game was in 2016. The Lions and Bears have the NFC’s two worst records heading into Week 11.

Two of the NFC’s top three teams are the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams. In a game that might determine the conference’s No. 1 seed, the Rams are small underdogs at Lambeau Field.

In Week 12, the two AFC teams with the most wins in the conference will face off. Despite leading the league, the Tennessee Titans are only obtaining a field goal against the New England Patriots. Derrick Henry and Julio Jones aren’t in the lineup for Tennessee. With five straight victories averaging 25 points per game, New England is playing as well as anyone.

The Week 12 schedule features two AFC North contests. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals are favorites at home. On “Sunday Night Football,” the Cleveland Browns are the underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens. The road favorites are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles. In a duel for the NFC’s last wild-card position, the San Francisco 49ers are favored over the Minnesota Vikings.

Week 12 is a bye week for the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released the opening betting lines for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season, including point spreads and totals.

Thursday, November 25Chicago Bears (-3) vs. Detroit Lions, 44.5Las Vegas Raiders (+7) vs. Dallas Cowboys, 44.5 Buffalo Bills (-4.5) at New Orleans Saints, 54.5Buffalo Bills (-4.5) at New Orleans Saints, 54.5Buffalo Bills (-4.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) at Indianapolis Colts, 52Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) at Indianapolis Colts, 47.5Sunday, Nov. 28Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) at Indianapolis Colts, 52 Houston Texans (+2.5) vs New York Jets Philadelphia Eagles (-3) vs. New York Giants, 46.5 Philadelphia Eagles (-3) vs. New York Giants, 46 Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins (-2.5) Tennessee Titans (+3) vs. New England Patriots, 43.5 Tennessee Titans (+3) vs. New England Patriots, 46 Cincinnati Bengals (+4) at Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons (N/A) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 46.5 Atlanta Falcons (N/A) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 48 The Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) will face the Denver Broncos on Sunday.