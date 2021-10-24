Opening Point Spreads, Betting Odds, and Schedule for NFL Week 8 in 2021.

Following a modest 13-game schedule in Week 7, the NFL has increased its Week 8 schedule to 15 games. Most of the contests, according to the opening betting odds, might go down to the wire.

Ten of the 15 games on the Week 8 slate had a betting line of four points or less at the start. Two teams are only 1.5 points ahead of their division rivals. Four teams are heavy underdogs on the road.

The week begins with a clash of first-place teams on Thursday night. As 3.5-point home favorites, the Arizona Cardinals have a modest advantage over the visiting Green Bay Packers. Last season’s MVP, Aaron Rodgers, goes head-to-head with Kyler Murray, one of the leading prospects for this year’s MVP title.

On “Sunday Night Football,” the Dallas Cowboys are laying 2.5 points on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Dallas looked to be cruising to victory in the NFC East. Minnesota needs to win this game if they want to return to the playoffs.

If the Tennessee Titans defeat the Indianapolis Colts, they will establish a clear lead in the AFC South. Earlier this season, Tennessee defeated Indianapolis.

To stay in the AFC North competition, the Pittsburgh Steelers will almost certainly have to beat the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland is merely a three-point home favorite with Baker Mayfield’s status unknown.

The Monday night game has the potential to be the worst on the schedule. Against the New York Giants, the Kansas City Chiefs are 13-point favorites at home.

Only the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were listed as double-digit favorites at the start of the season. The Buffalo Bills are down 11 points against the Miami Dolphins.

The only teams with a bye in Week 8 are the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released the opening betting lines for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season, including point spreads and totals.

Green Bay Packers (+3.5) vs Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28 53 Pittsburgh Steelers (+3) at Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31 45 Buffalo Bills (+11) vs Miami Dolphins 49 Atlanta Falcons (+1.5) Carolina Panthers Detroit Lions (-3.5) 47.5 Philadelphia Eagles Tennessee Titans (+1.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (49.5), Los Angeles Rams (-14) vs. Houston Texans, 49.5 points 46.5 Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets (-3.5) 45 Chicago Bears (-3.5) at San Francisco 49ers 43 The Jacksonville Jaguars (+3) will face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Washington Football Team (+4) will face the Denver Broncos at 43.5. 44 Los Angeles Chargers (+6) at New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints (47.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) 51 Dallas Cowboys are a professional football team based in Texas.