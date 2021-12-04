Opening Point Spreads, Betting Odds, and Schedule for NFL Week 14 in 2021.

The NFL Week 14 schedule is chock-full of divisional clashes with playoff implications. There will be seven rivalry games, two of which will be shown live on television.

“Monday Night Football” features the most important game for the second week in a row. The Arizona Cardinals are 2.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Rams, who play on the road. By defeating the Rams for the second game in the 2021 season, Arizona may effectively ruin Los Angeles’ NFC West chances.

The Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers are the two teams vying for the NFC’s top seed. When the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears on “Sunday Night Football,” the club hopes to move a step closer to securing the NFC North championship. At Soldier Field, the Packers defeated the Bears 24-14.

Week 14’s biggest favorite is the Green Bay Packers, who are laying 11.5 points at home. The Kansas City Chiefs are the week’s second-largest favorite. In Kansas City, the Raiders are a 10-point underdog. The AFC West is the NFL’s most competitive division.

There are four competing teams in the AFC North. In a matchup of postseason contenders, the Baltimore Ravens are slight favorites over the Cleveland Browns. In Week 12, Baltimore defeated Cleveland 16-10.

By taking care of business against the Washington Football Team, the Dallas Cowboys can effectively clinch the NFC East title.

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers aren’t going to win the NFC South, but their Week 14 showdown is crucial for the wild-card race. In Week 8, Carolina defeated Atlanta 19-13.

The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing in the biggest matchup between two non-divisional opponents. In this hypothetical Super Bowl preview, the defending champion Buccaneers are favored by a field goal. All season, Tom Brady and Josh Allen have been among the NFL MVP betting favorites.

Week 14 is a bye week for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released the opening betting lines for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season, including point spreads and totals.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+4) at Minnesota Vikings, 45.5Sunday, December 12Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) at Washington Football Team, 49

Atlanta Falcons (+3) at Carolina Panthers, 43.5New Orleans Saints (-6.5) at New York Jets, 43.5Atlanta Falcons (+3) at Carolina Panthers, 45

Baltimore Ravens (-1) at Cleveland Browns, 44.5Las Vegas Raiders (+10) at Kansas City Chiefs, 53Jacksonville Jaguars (+9) Tennessee Titans, 46.5Baltimore Ravens (-1) at Cleveland Browns, 44.5Baltimore Ravens (-1) at Cleveland Browns, 44.5

Houston Texans (-6.5) at Seattle Seahawks, 44

