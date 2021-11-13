Opening Point Spreads, Betting Odds, and Schedule for NFL Week 11 in 2021.

For Week 11, some of the NFL’s best contenders are underdogs. According to the initial betting odds, the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, and New Orleans Saints are not favorites in their respective matchups.

In the most important Week 11 clash, the Dallas Cowboys travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs. Despite Patrick Mahomes’ and Kansas City’s continued struggles, the betting line favors the Chiefs by 2.5 points. The game is expected to be the highest-scoring game on the calendar, with a betting total of 52.5.

The Arizona Cardinals are up a point against the Seattle Seahawks on the road. Seattle is once again a playoff contender thanks to Russell Wilson’s return. The Cardinals lead the NFC West by a significant margin over the Seahawks.

The game between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles is a pick’em. In the NFC rankings, New Orleans is ahead of Philadelphia, yet the Eagles have the better quarterback with Trevor Siemian taking over as the Saints’ starting.

“Monday Night Football” has the largest point spread. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are laying 12 points against the New York Giants, who are on the road. Last year, the Giants were competitive against the Bucs in a Monday night duel, coming up just short in a 25-23 loss to the Super Bowl champions.

On “Thursday Night Football,” the New England Patriots are favorites over the Atlanta Falcons. The Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Both the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans are heavily favored. The Buffalo Bills have a touchdown on the board.

In a vital NFC North clash with the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers are slight away favorites. Green Bay’s victory would effectively clinch the division title.

Week 11 is a bye week for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. A number of games’ betting lines aren’t yet available.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released the opening betting lines for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season, including point spreads and totals.

New England Patriots (-4) at Atlanta Falcons, 46, Thursday, Nov. 18

Sunday, Nov. 21: New Orleans Saints (PK) at Philadelphia Eagles, 43.5; Green Bay Packers (-2) at Minnesota Vikings, 50.5; Washington Football Team (+1.5) at Carolina Panthers, 43; Indianapolis Colts (+6.5) at Buffalo Bills, 50; Detroit Lions (+10) at Cleveland Browns, 50; 46.5San Francisco 49ers (-5.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 47Houston Texans (+10) vs. Tennessee Titans, 46.5Cincinnati Bengals (PK) vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 48.5Arizona Cardinals (+1) vs. Seattle Seahawks, and 50.5Dallas Cowboys (+2.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs