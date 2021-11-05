Opening Point Spreads, Betting Odds, and Schedule for NFL Week 10 in 2021.

There are a few crucial divisional matches in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season, two of which will be broadcast in primetime. In probably the most important games on the 2018 schedule, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams have opened as betting favorites.

Even though the Chiefs are behind the Raiders in the AFC West standings, they are a three-point away favorite against them on “Sunday Night Football.” On “Monday Night Football,” the Los Angeles Rams are laying a field goal against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. In the “Thursday Night Football” game, there isn’t as much on the stake. The Baltimore Ravens are heavy favorites over the Miami Dolphins, who have already been ruled out of contention for the playoffs.

The best Week 10 game, according to records, is between the New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans. With quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Derrick Henry both sustaining major injuries, both clubs have lately lost one of their most crucial players.

At home, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys are each favored by over a touchdown. In a rematch from last season’s playoffs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are laying 7.5 points in Washington.

A few games do not currently have betting lines available. Kyler Murray and Aaron Rodgers’ availability for Week 10 is unknown. Thursday night, the Indianapolis Colts defeated the New York Jets.

Week 10 is a bye week for the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, and Houston Texans.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released the opening betting lines for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season, including point spreads and totals.

Baltimore Ravens (-6.5) at Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Nov. 11 48 New Orleans Saints (+ 2.5) at Tennessee Titans, 44.5Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7.5) at Washington Football Team, Sunday, November 14 51 The Detroit Lions (+9.5) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 44-yard game. New England Patriots (+3) vs Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons (+9.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys, 44.5 Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys, 44.5 Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboy Buffalo Bills (N/A) vs. New York Jets (50.5) Indianapolis Colts (N/A) at Jacksonville Jaguars Arizona Cardinals at. Carolina Panthers (N/A) Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks (N/A) Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5) at Denver Broncos, 44.5Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Las Vegas Raiders, 53.5 Los Angeles Rams (-3) at San Francisco 49ers, 47, Monday, Nov. 15