Opening Night, Christmas Day Games Against Warriors, Nets on the Lakers’ 2021 Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers have assembled probably the most exciting group for the 2021-22 NBA season, so it’ll come as no surprise that they’ll be a big part of the league’s national broadcast schedule. In some of the most anticipated regular-season games, L.A. will meet other championship contenders.

On Oct. 19, the Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors as part of the NBA’s Opening Night festivities. A showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets is the highlight of the NBA’s Christmas Day schedule.

Eight national television games will be broadcast during the first four days of the season. These games will feature:

• The last eight winners of the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award • Three rematches from the previous season’s playoffs pic.twitter.com/B6ccuTTTb5

In the first round of the 2021 play-in tournament, the Lakers defeated the Warriors. Golden State missed the playoffs entirely last season, but with Klay Thompson back from injury, they are anticipated to be one of the league’s top teams this season.

When Golden State visits Staples Center, Russell Westbrook will make his Laker debut. On the day of the NBA Draft, the Lakers agreed to trade for Westbrook. The Lakers have become big favorites to win the Western Conference after adding Westbrook and a slew of other veterans.

While the Los Angeles Lakers’ three of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis is regarded as the best in the West, Brooklyn’s trio is still regarded as the finest in the game. The Nets are favored to win next year’s title, with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving poised to play their first full season together.

The Nets and Lakers might face off in the NBA Finals in 2022.

For the 14th year in a row, the NBA will broadcast five games on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25), with ESPN or ABC broadcasting each clash. pic.twitter.com/IEvOgFkXCQ

On Oct. 3, the Lakers will play the Nets at Staples Center to kick off the preseason. Los Angeles will meet the Warriors and the Phoenix Suns in two exhibition games each.

On Oct. 14, the Lakers will conclude their six-game preseason against the Sacramento Kings.