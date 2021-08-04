Opening Day, All-Star Game, and Key Dates for the Yankees, Dodgers, and Red Sox in MLB Schedule 2022

The full schedule for the 2022 season has been revealed by Major League Baseball. The regular season is expected to begin on March 31 and end on October 2.

The identical Opening Day is planned for all 30 teams. It will be the first time since 1968 that the whole league’s first game is played on the same day.

The New York Yankees will play the Texas Rangers in their first game of the 2022 season. The Boston Red Sox will host the Tampa Bay Rays. The Colorado Rockies will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Opening Day, the New York Mets and Washington Nationals will face off. Their Opening Day game in 2021 has been postponed because to a COVID-19 outbreak in Washington’s clubhouse.

In the lone interleague Opening Day matchup, the Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

For the 2022 season, these are all of the #OpeningDay matchups.

The timetable for 2022 is now available!

Throughout the season, the AL East will face the NL Central in Interleague Play. From June 10 to 12, the New York Yankees will host the Chicago Cubs.

The AL Central will face the NL West, while the AL West will face the NL East.

The first game between the Yankees and the Red Sox will take place on April 7. On April 22, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres will begin their first series. Until June 10, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants will only play each other twice.

The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays will face off in the season’s final weekend. Another season-ending series between the Padres and the Chicago White Sox is slated to take place, with playoff implications.

On April 15, 15 games will be played in honor of Jackie Robinson. On July 19, 2022, Dodger Stadium will host the MLB All-Star Game. As a result, the Home Run Derby will be held on Monday, July 18.

On July 22, most teams begin the second half of the season.

There’s a chance the season won’t start as scheduled since the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association expires on December 1.