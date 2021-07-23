Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2021: Start Time, TV Channel, and Live Stream Information

Despite the fact that certain sports have already begun, the Summer Games truly begin with the Opening Ceremony. The Tokyo Olympics begin on Friday morning, however it will be much more quiet than previous years.

The Opening Ceremony will take place at Japan’s New National Stadium at 8 p.m. local time. At 7 a.m. EDT, NBC will carry the event live in the United States. Viewers will be able to see it again on NBC at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, and again at 1:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday morning.

At nbcolympics.com and through the NBC Sports app, a live feed will be available.

Due to an increase in coronavirus infections in Japan, spectators have been excluded from the Games, although the 68,000-seat venue will not be completely empty for the Opening Ceremony. The event is projected to attract 10,000 people, including members of the International Olympic Committee, diplomats, and Olympic sponsors.

A total of 11,000 competitors will compete in the Olympics, albeit not all will be present for the Opening Ceremony. Fewer than ten percent of Great Britain’s 376 Olympians, as well as approximately 50 of Australia’s nearly 500 athletes, will be present at New National Stadium on Friday night.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Sue Bird of Team USA women’s basketball and Eddy Alvarez of Team USA baseball will be the flag bearers for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Bird stated on Wednesday, “It’s a wonderful honor to be chosen as the flag bearer for Team USA.” “I know what that means because I saw Dawn Staley go through it in 2004 when she was chosen. It’s a greater honor than the moment because you’ve been chosen to represent the entire delegation by your fellow Team USA athletes, and it will last forever.”

More than 230 of Team USA’s 613 athletes are set to march during the Opening Ceremony, according to Yahoo Sports.