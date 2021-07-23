Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Start Time, How to Watch on TV, and Live Stream

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will begin on Friday, a year later than initially scheduled.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the opening ceremony will be held behind closed doors at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, and the stands at all Olympic venues will be empty for the duration of the Games.

The opening ceremony will be televised live in the United States by NBC, but you’ll have to get up early or take the morning off work because it starts at 7 a.m. ET.

Here’s all you need to know to stay on top of the action.

When Will the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Begin?

The 2020 Olympic Games will begin on Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. local time in Tokyo, with the opening ceremony set to begin at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET, 4 a.m. PT). While the ceremony will commemorate the formal start of the game, the women’s soccer tournament started on July 21 and the men’s soccer tournament started on July 22.

Before the opening ceremony on July 23, preliminaries for the rowing and archery disciplines will begin.

When and where will the Opening Ceremony take place?

The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo will hold the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics. The stadium was built expressly for the Olympics, replacing the old National Stadium, which hosted the 1964 Olympics. Both the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as athletics and some rugby and soccer contests, will be held at the 68,000-seat facility.

On TV and Online: How to Watch the Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC starting at 6:55 a.m. ET on July 23, with a live feed available on the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com. The ceremony will also be broadcast on streaming sites that carry the NBC family of networks, such as fuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, and YouTube TV.

At 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC will broadcast a repeat of the event.

What will the duration of the opening ceremony be?

As is customary, the exact duration is unknown. The best estimate, based on previous Olympics, is that the opening ceremony on Friday will last about four hours.

Is it Possible for Fans to Attend the Opening Ceremony?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Due to the coronavirus epidemic and other safeguards, fans have been prevented from attending the opening ceremony. This is a condensed version of the information.