Oosthuizen leads the British Open by one stroke heading into the final round.

In the final round of the British Open at Royal St. George’s, Louis Oosthuizen held off a surge from Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth to stay one stroke ahead at 12 under par.

On Saturday, the South African shot a third-round 69 to maintain a stroke ahead of tournament rookie Morikawa and three ahead of 2017 Open champion Spieth.

Following a triumph at St Andrews in 2010 – his lone major championship – Oosthuizen is seeking to capture the Claret Jug for the second time on Sunday.

Since then, he’s tied for second in six majors, including the US PGA Championship and US Open in the last two months.

“Finishing second isn’t fantastic, but I’ll give it my all tomorrow and see if I can reclaim the Claret Jug,” Oosthuizen said.

In perfect circumstances, the world number 13 started on 11 under par and saw birdie putts at the opening two holes shave the cup in a run of six straight pars.

However, he birdied the par-five seventh and then added another shot at the par-five ninth.

After dropping only one stroke in the first two rounds, bogeys at 11 and 13 allowed Morikawa and Spieth to temporarily share the lead.

With 32,000 fans in attendance at Sandwich on England’s south-east coast, Oosthuizen regained his cool and precision putting for birdie at the par-three 16th to recapture the lead outright.

“There’s still a lot of golf to be played, but it was so much fun with all the supporters there. When I made the putt and took the lead, it felt like it was a Sunday afternoon,” Oosthuizen said.

After recovering from a shaky start to shoot a 68, Morikawa will once again be Oosthuizen’s partner in the final group.

The 24-year-old dropped two strokes in his first six holes, but finished the round on par.

Following consecutive birdies at 13 and 14, Morikawa was in a good position to add a second major title to his 2020 US PGA victory.

“It’s a job you’d like to have…

I enjoy it, so I’m looking forward to tomorrow,” Morikawa added.

Spieth’s push for a second Open Championship came to a halt late in the round when he bogeyed the final two holes.

With birdies at the second, fourth, sixth, and tenth holes, the American was at 11 under par.

