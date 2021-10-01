Only Player Better Than Michael Jordan, According to NBA Legend

One collegiate basketball player, according to a former NBA scorer, was better than North Carolina’s Michael Jordan.

Jordan quickly established himself in the NBA, rivaling some of the league’s most dominant players including as Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Isiah Thomas.

While many believed Jordan was bound for greatness after his outstanding basketball career at North Carolina, others thought Maryland’s Len Bias was a greater collegiate basketball player.

NBA great and former Sacramento Kings forward Walt Williams commented on the matter, claiming that Bias was “a little bit ahead” of Jordan in college.

Williams previously told Basketball Network that “either we would have been talking about him [Bias] as the best of all time, or Jordan would have been on an even higher level.” “I believe those guys would have pushed each other to their limits. When you compare Len Bias to Michael Jordan, I believe he was a little bit ahead of Michael in terms of skill level when they were both in college.”

He continued, “The jump shot that Bias had was just the nicest thing you could ever see.” “He could defend many spots; he was a hybrid of how the game is currently played. That is the sadness of not being able to see a Len Bias. I believe the game would have evolved to a point where it is lot faster.”

The Boston Celtics selected Bias with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft in 1986.

Bias, 22, died of cocaine intoxication less than two days after being selected, after falling in a Maryland dorm room while partying with pals.

According to USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt, the awful story of Bias is one of the biggest and saddest “what ifs” in sports history, similar to Williams’ storyline.

For what it’s worth, a testimonial from legendary ESPN analyst and former Duke player Jay Bilas–who has previously played against Bias–tried to clarify the situation.

On an ESPN retrospective on Bias, Bilas noted, “He was superman in a basketball suit.” “He was a phenomenal player. I thought he was on his way to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.”

“Had he played in the NBA, he would have been a perennial All-Star and a challenger – I’m not saying he would have been as good as Jordan, but he would have been a rival.”