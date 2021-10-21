Only four Super League clubs have seen their salary bills rise since the outbreak.

Liverpool’s role in the European Super League’s unsuccessful launch earlier this year still irritates.

While Fenway Sports Group CEO and Liverpool principle owner John W Henry apologized in front of the camera for his role in dragging the Reds into the awful disaster, which lasted 48 hours from takeoff to crash landing, it did little to satisfy enraged Reds fans.

Months have passed, and while the storyline may have faded from memory, fans haven’t forgotten about it, and FSG still has a long way to go to reclaim their reputation.

Liverpool has three choices for Mohamed Salah, but ‘transfer business’ may be able to solve the problem.

While some may be concerned about the Reds’ perceived lack of investment in transfers when compared to its rivals, the Reds’ investment in raising the wage bill has been witnessed, with the Reds being one of only four of the 12 teams to see their payroll increase from pre-pandemic levels.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus were all involved in the Super League plot.

With the epidemic wreaking havoc on football’s bottom line, the game’s major clubs looked for a method to solve their financial woes.

After three months of pandemic damage, Liverpool lost £46 million before tax last year, but they outperformed many of their rivals. When Covid’s impact is calculated across the two years, the Reds’ books for the year ending 2021 are anticipated to reflect a loss of close to £120 million. Barcelona and Inter Milan, for example, fared significantly worse.

According to figures supplied by the Athletic, Super League teams, who had been accustomed to wage costs rising year after year, had been mostly decreasing payroll.

Juventus dropped their salary bill by 13.2% to £241.7 million, while Manchester United cut theirs by 11.3 percent to £322.6 million and Barcelona cut theirs by 10.8% to £411 million.

Liverpool was one of them. “The summary has come to an end.”