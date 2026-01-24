O’Neill Urges Celtic Fans to Support Wilfried Nancy Amid Struggling Start

Martin O’Neill has called on Celtic supporters to show patience with manager Wilfried Nancy after a tough start to his tenure at the club. The French coach is facing mounting pressure following three consecutive defeats, marking the worst beginning by any Celtic manager in the club’s history.

With the pressure mounting, O’Neill, a former Celtic boss, has urged the fanbase to remain supportive ahead of the team’s critical match against Dundee Utd on Wednesday. A win would see Celtic close the gap to Premiership leaders Hearts to just three points. Despite the team’s current lack of confidence, O’Neill believes that backing Nancy during this turbulent period is essential for the long-term stability of the club.

“Give Him a Chance”

O’Neill, speaking on talkSPORT, emphasized that Celtic fans need to provide the new manager with the opportunity to turn things around. “Just give him a chance, please,” O’Neill pleaded, acknowledging the difficulty of the situation. He noted that it’s common for teams to face confidence challenges after a losing streak, and that the upcoming match is crucial for breaking that cycle.

He further reflected on the difficulty of playing at Tannadice, a venue where even players like Henrik Larsson found challenges, despite their status in the team. “When I had players like Larsson, going to Tannadice was still very difficult,” O’Neill remarked, offering a glimpse of the competitive pressures even the best teams face in such environments.

Asked whether he would consider returning to manage Celtic should Nancy’s tenure come to an early end, O’Neill dismissed the idea as purely hypothetical. “That would be hypothetical. Totally hypothetical,” he said. He likened the question to asking about his next birthday, referencing his own age while humorously suggesting that if younger coaches like Roma’s Gian Piero Gasperini can still manage, then there’s no reason why he couldn’t entertain such a prospect in the future.

As Celtic faces its crucial clash with Dundee Utd, the club’s fans and management alike will be hoping that O’Neill’s message of unity and patience will resonate, giving Nancy the time he needs to forge his path at the helm of the Scottish giants.