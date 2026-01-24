O’Neill Eyes Transfer Targets as Celtic’s Scouting Focus Shifts

Martin O’Neill has confirmed that Celtic’s transfer radar is firmly focused on the Scottish market, though he stopped short of revealing specifics after a recent scouting mission. The Celtic manager, alongside his assistant Mark Fotheringham, was spotted in North Lanarkshire over the weekend, observing Motherwell’s Scottish Cup victory over Ross County.

The game saw Zimbabwean forward Tawanda Maswanhise take centre stage, netting his 15th goal of the season to seal a 1-0 win. Maswanhise, 23, has been one of the standout players in the Premiership this term, and reports suggest that O’Neill is keen to bolster his attacking ranks with a player of his profile. However, when pressed about the possibility of a January move for the Motherwell striker, O’Neill remained tight-lipped. “That was a football mission,” he explained, “it’s part of my job to look at the games when I can, but that’s all I will say.” His attempt to keep his cards close to his chest was evident when he smiled and responded, “You’re testing me to the utmost.”

Potential Transfer Targets and O’Neill’s Plans

While O’Neill declined to confirm interest in Maswanhise, he acknowledged that Scottish players could play a role in his transfer plans. The 73-year-old confirmed that he sees talent in the Scottish Premiership, with several players capable of stepping up to a higher level. “Absolutely, there are players here,” O’Neill said when asked if he’d consider Scottish-based signings. His comments hinted at the possibility of strengthening Celtic’s squad with local talent.

O’Neill has also been linked with a move for Hibernian striker Kieron Bowie, another potential reinforcement for the Celts. However, the club’s focus is not just on attacking options. According to sources, O’Neill is keen to improve Celtic’s defence, midfield, and wide positions, with specific interest in several players. These include Swiss centre-back Aurélie Amenda, who has struggled for game time at Eintracht Frankfurt, and Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, though the latter’s move may be complicated by an obligation-to-buy clause in the deal.

The priority, however, remains a new striker, and reports suggest that Celtic had their sights set on Croatian forward Franko Kovacevic. Unfortunately for the Scottish side, Kovacevic is expected to join Hungarian club Ferencváros, with a £2.5 million deal already in place.

O’Neill’s immediate focus, however, is on Celtic’s upcoming fixtures. The club has struggled in the Europa League, sitting in 24th place with just seven points, clinging onto the last play-off spot. Their final chances to progress into the knockout rounds come with a crucial away trip to Serie A’s Bologna and a home match against FC Utrecht. These games will take on added significance as Celtic look to secure a strong finish to the group stage.

In addition to the international fixtures, Celtic’s domestic ambitions remain high. The club faces a potentially season-defining clash with Hearts at Tynecastle, which could determine the future of their five-in-a-row title challenge. O’Neill has made it clear that he is pushing for reinforcements ahead of the key matches, and new signings are expected to arrive before Sunday’s showdown with the Edinburgh side.

With transfer windows closing soon, O’Neill remains hopeful that Celtic’s squad will be strengthened in time to meet the demands of an intense period of fixtures. “We are very hopeful that we will get some people in,” O’Neill said, adding that securing a creative player for the goal-shy squad remains a key target.