One Year After the Deadly Blast, Lebanese Protesters are Still Unpunished.

Thousands of Lebanese marched in Beirut on Wednesday to remember a year since the country’s worst peacetime disaster struck the city, condemning impunity for the country’s worst peacetime calamity at a time when its economy was already in shambles.

A stock of ammonium nitrate fertiliser improperly placed at the city’s port exploded shortly after 6:00 p.m. on August 4, 2020, leaving swaths of the Lebanese capital appearing like a battle zone.

At least 214 people were killed in one of the world’s largest non-nuclear explosions, which leveled entire neighborhoods, permanently damaged the nation’s psyche, and deepened the country’s economic gulf.

Thousands of people gathered in central Beirut on Wednesday afternoon and began marching towards the port, many waving Lebanese flags, according to an AFP correspondent.

Wafaa Karam stood with grieving relatives at a fire station, paying tribute to the firefighters slain last year when they hurried to the port to put out what they thought was a routine warehouse fire.

“We want the truth,” said the 37-year-old, who was killed in the bomb along with her brother, nephew, and cousin, all of whom were firemen.

She added, clutching a white rose, “We want to know who killed our brothers, who ruined our lives.” “We will not remain silent.”

Lawyers, doctors, engineers, and retired army officers attended the afternoon march to honor those who died in the disaster, which sent shockwaves as far as Cyprus.

The explosion buried port workers beneath devastated grain silos, crushed commuters, and bled out inhabitants lacerated by supersonic shards of glass in their homes.

To escape prosecution, the country’s already loathed political elite has concealed behind its declared immunity, delaying the work of the chief investigating judge at every turn.

The shock of last year’s calamity has turned into rage, which has only risen with each passing day that crime goes unpunished and economic misery worsens in the Mediterranean island.

With more than half of the population currently living in poverty, France, a former colonial power, offered 100 million euros ($118 million) at a UN-sponsored international meeting on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, cautioned that Lebanese officials “owe their people the truth” about the blast.

After seven of his coworkers died in the blast, Jeffry Chartouni, a worker at the port’s grain silos, was still fuming.

How had authorities not informed them for years about tons of hazardous materials stashed right next to their offices, the 32-year-old wondered?

"The officials in charge of security,"