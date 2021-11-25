ONE: Winter Warriors II Is An Exciting Night Of Fights, According To MMA News.

Singapore-based With the announcement of the full fight card for ONE: Winter Warriors II, ONE Championship vows to keep the momentum going.

The No. 2 flyweight in the world In the main event, Danny Kingad will face former ONE flyweight champion and current No. 4-ranked contender Kairat Akhmetov in a possible title contender clash for Adriano Moraes’ belt.

Kevin Belingon, the No. 2-ranked bantamweight in the world, will meet Kwon Won Il of South Korea in the co-main event, with both fighters having a lot to prove with a potential title opportunity on the line.

Vitaly Bigdash of Russia, a promotion veteran, is also on the card and will face Chinese submission specialist Fan Rong in a catchweight bout.

Bigdash will be making his first appearance with the promotion since defeating Yuki Niimura of Japan in the first round in December 2018.

The Russian, who was 34 at the time, delivered a major shot on Niimura and then worked his way into a submission attempt, forcing the Japanese to tap out to a beautifully performed reverse triangle armbar.

Fan has won his last two fights, including a TKO victory over Sherif Mohamed in June 2019. Against Bigdash, the Chinese will try to maintain his winning ways.

In the welterweight division, knockout artist Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden enters the cage against undefeated welterweight Murad Ramazanov of Russia, looking to snap his two-fight losing streak.

In his most recent bout, Kadestam found himself in a pickle after Gadzhimurad Abdulaev dragged him to the mat and used a vicious neck crank to force a submission.

Meanwhile, Ramazanov is in his third bout with ONE Championship and has looked nothing short of dominant, including a ground-and-pound victory over Bae Myung Ho of South Korea in his debut.

To kick off the card, Team Lakay players Stephen Loman and Jhanlo Sangiao will make their long-awaited debuts.

Loman, the previous BRAVE CF bantamweight champion, is looking to defend his title against Russian submission expert Yusup Saadulaev.

Sangiao, the son of Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao, will make his pro debut against Paul Lumihi of Indonesia, who is on a four-fight losing streak.

ONE: Winter Warriors II will be taped on December 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and shown live on December 17 via tape delay.