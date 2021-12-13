ONE Strawweight Champion Warns Against Counting Danny Kingad Out.

Danny Kingad will fight Kairat Akhmetov on Friday, December 17 at ONE: Winter Warriors II. One strawweight king and fellow Team Lakay comrade Joshua Pacio warned everyone not to count Kingad out in his bout with Akhmetov, revealing that his close friend has been training nonstop despite not being booked to fight in recent months.

“Many have speculated that because Danny [Kingad] hasn’t fought in a long time, he may be suffering from ring rust. But he never stopped practicing, and I feel that Danny’s time away from the cage, which lasted more than a year, actually helped him improve because he put in the effort,” Pacio said.

Before facing one of the greatest fighters of all time, Demetrious Johnson, in the finals of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in October 2019, the No. 3-ranked flyweight was riding a massive six-fight winning streak.

Surprisingly, the Filipino and Akhmetov were supposed to fight in the tournament semifinals, but Akhmetov pulled out due to injury, leaving Kingad to face and defeat Reece McLaren before facing Johnson.

In the case of Akhmetov, the Kazakh is on a three-bout winning streak of his own, but he is also facing a 12-month layoff, with his next fight scheduled for December 2020 against Dae Hwan Kim.

The highly anticipated bout between Kingad and Akhmetov will be the main event of ONE: Winter Warriors II, but Kingad’s Team Lakay brothers will also be in attendance.

Kevin Belingon will face Kwon Won Il of South Korea in the co-main event, while promotion debutants Stephen Loman and Jhanlo Sangiao will battle Yusup Saadulaev and Paul Lumihi, respectively, to open the evening.

“Everyone in the gym could see how far he’d progressed as a martial artist. Danny [Kingad] is eager to show that he’s ready for primetime and is looking forward to competing against the finest in his weight class. When I say Danny has made a lot of progress, I’m referring to the fact that he still has a lot to show the audience. “And when he says he has a gift for Kairat, he means it,” Pacio continued, “because he still has a lot of weaponry in his luggage.”

THE FIRST: THE WINTER WARRIORS. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.