One Player At A Time, Khalida Popal is saving Afghanistan’s female footballers.

Khalida Popal hasn’t gotten any sleep in days. Since the fall of Kabul, the former captain of Afghanistan’s women’s football team has worked relentlessly from Denmark to evacuate the team’s players, who are under Taliban threat.

And she has no intention of giving up; in fact, she is more motivated than ever to continue her struggle for the emancipation of girls and women in her home country, where the Taliban forbid women from participating in sports.

Popal tells AFP from the stands of FC Nordsjaelland, the Danish first division team for which she works as commercial coordinator, that “we have managed to get 75 individuals out of Afghanistan, including players and their families” who have flown to Australia.

“We’re attempting to remove additional players from Afghanistan. We’ll go to whatever length to get our players out.”

Popal, 34, arrived in Denmark as a refugee from Afghanistan ten years ago.

She hasn’t slept since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, her hands clutched tightly around her phone as she works with professional players’ union FIFPro and others to organize the players’ escape.

She listens to urgent appeals for aid on her voicemail.

She is the point-person for the players, who are in shock, as manager of Afghanistan’s now-splintered national squad.

Hardline Islamists have threatened some of them, while the Taliban have beaten others.

“I had to take the lead, together with my squad, in assisting them in escaping Afghanistan. She describes the players as “weeping, wanting protection, and despairing.”

She assisted them in “regrouping, maintaining optimism, and not giving up.” “That was the most difficult,” she remarked, referring to herself as a “survivor.”

She won’t say anything about the players who are still trying to flee Afghanistan for their own safety.

Her drive is obvious, despite her exhaustion.

Football is her life’s passion. But, more crucially, she sees it as a vehicle for Afghan women’s freedom.

Everything she learned on the field – teamwork, determination, and perseverance – has served her well in recent days.

She recalls her own youth in Afghanistan, which she claims the Taliban stole.

She explains, “I couldn’t attend to school, I couldn’t participate in any social activity.”

“We wanted to avenge ourselves and say, ‘football is the way we want to avenge ourselves from the Taliban, and the Taliban is our enemy.’”

