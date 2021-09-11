One play reflects the emotions of 9/11 as Broadway returns.

After an 18-month hiatus due to the coronavirus, Broadway is back, and for the cast of “Come from Away,” there is added poignancy: the production about the 9/11 attacks returns as New York commemorates the 20th anniversary of the assaults.

During a recent rehearsal, Paul Whitty, one of the musical’s actors, told AFP, “I believe it’s sort of the perfect production for this moment because it underlines our connected humanity.”

“Come from Away” premiered on Broadway in 2017 and closed in March 2020, when Covid-19 brought New York City to a screeching halt.

While confined to their homes, some actors had to find alternative means of money, as well as a way to stay in shape and maintain their passion for performance.

However, Broadway is progressively reopening during September, after generating nearly $33 million in weekly sales across 31 plays prior to the outbreak.

Tuesday is a watershed moment in television history, when “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” “Chicago,” and “Wicked” all premiere on the same day.

On September 21, the play “Come from Away,” written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, will return to the stage. On Friday, an Apple TV film adaptation was released.

The show depicts how people of Gander, Newfoundland, Canada, welcomed 7,000 stranded travelers whose flights landed there when US airspace was closed following 9/11.

“It’s a really beautiful reminder of kindness, compassion, and grace, even in this tough time,” James Seol, a rookie to the company, said.

Rehearsals are coming to a conclusion at a Lower Manhattan studio. Fifteen actors dance, sing, and stamp their feet in this performance. Their reflexes have returned, but they are still waiting for the applause of a cheering throng.

“I didn’t realize how much I missed the crowd. “I miss talking to them and sharing this tale with them,” Q. Smith added.

“We can hear the rumblings of the audience filtering into their seats and the band warming up in my dressing room. That was something I really missed. She went on to say, “It’s my favorite thing.”

New York’s performing venues began returning in the spring, but due to different constraints, most Broadway League-affiliated theaters were unable to reopen until today.

With capacity restrictions lifted, some Broadway and off-Broadway plays are reopening, marking a watershed moment in the city’s post-pandemic recovery.

The extraordinary shutdown was a leap into the unknown for the actors.

Smith, whose finances began to run out at the end, remarked, “It was really tough.”

