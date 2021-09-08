One of the eight finalists for the Washington NFL Nickname will be chosen in the end.

Before the 2021 season, the NFL franchise in our nation’s capital is unlikely to announce a new nickname to replace the now-defunct Redskins appellation, but there’s a solid notion of what it might be. In reality, there are eight of them.

There are no presidents or senators among the contenders, and there is no mention of Native Americans. The current default name of the Washington Football Team is among the eight candidates (WFT).

Tanya Snyder, the Washington franchise’s co-CEO, revealed the following eight nicknames for the storied team (in alphabetical order) on Adam Schefter’s podcast on Tuesday:

Commanders of Armada Brigades Defenders Presidents Wolves of the Red WFT Redhawks

Washington had whittled the selection down to three, Snyder informed the podcast host. When he inquired if she could tell him, she said emphatically, “No!”

Then he repeated the eight finalists he’d heard, and Snyder responded affirmatively, “Yes.”

The names Redhawks and Red Wolves maintain the “red” from the previous Redskins’ moniker. Many of the other names could be considered political, thus WFT could be the safe choice.

The Washington Redskins joined the National Football League in 1932. The team’s current owner, Daniel Snyder, promised in 2013 that he would never change the team’s name. Things changed throughout the summer of 2020, when the franchise considered altering its name due to social justice and racial equality policies.

A group of 87 investors and shareholders addressed letters to three of the team’s key sponsors, FedEx, Nike, and Pepsi, in the first week of July 2020, requesting them to withhold sponsorship monies unless the team changed its name.

Last summer, FedEx insisted that the team change its moniker from the Redskins. This was crucial because FedEx owns the name rights to the team’s stadium, and if the team didn’t comply, the corporation risked lose a multimillion-dollar sponsorship deal. The contract was worth $205 million over the years and is slated to expire in 2025.

Nike removed all Washington Redskins merchandise from their website a few hours later. Nike still sells clothing for the NFL’s other 31 teams.

Redskins merchandise and gear were also pulled from Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Target.