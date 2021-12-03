One of Michael Edwards’ best Liverpool transfer transactions has been duplicated.

Last season, Liverpool bosses may have been forgiven for feeling they had been too hasty in approving Ki-Jana Hoever’s £13.5 million sale to Wolves.

After all, the Dutchman was a highly-rated prodigy who came through the Reds’ academy, making his debut in the FA Cup as a 16-year-old, unfortunately at Molineux.

In September 2019, just over a year before his Anfield departure, the defender was handed his first Liverpool start against MK Dons in the Carabao Cup, and he commemorated the occasion with a goal as Klopp’s side ran out 2-0 winners.

However, he missed out on more cup opportunities for the Reds after being called up to the Netherlands’ squad for the 2019 FIFA Under-17s World Cup, with Neco Williams usurping him in the pecking order in his absence.

The Welshman made 11 appearances throughout the campaign, establishing himself as Trent Alexander-understudy Arnold’s and winning Premier League and FIFA Club World Cup medals in the process.

Hoever, on the other hand, would only appear in two games for Liverpool: a 5-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa and a 1-0 FA Cup triumph over Shrewsbury Town, both of which Klopp’s first-team squad were excused from due to fixture congestion.

As a result, it was perhaps unsurprising when the teenager departed Anfield in September for £13.5 million to join Wolves in quest of game time.

Last season, the young Dutchman was limited to just seven starts at Molineux, and a short peek back to Merseyside may have made him question if he would have been given more minutes if he had stayed.

Williams, who can play at right-back or centre-back, would have had to compete for playing time behind Alexander-Arnold, with only five Premier League and Champions League starts last season.

At centre-back, however, it could have been a different story.

As Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all suffered season-ending injuries, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were used as fill-ins until Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies were brought in as reactionary additions in January. “The summary has come to an end.”