One of Marcel Brands’ best Everton transfer moves may have just been completed.

Everton have found a way to do some key business in a difficult transfer market where teams are being more cautious about how they spend their finances following the devastating impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

While transfer deadline day is inevitably focused on who comes in rather than who leaves, for Everton, who are on the verge of breaking Financial Fair Play regulations as a result of their consecutive loss-making seasons, balancing the books and giving Rafa Benitez some room to manoeuvre next summer is crucial.

Moise Kean, an Italian who joined Everton from Juventus in 2019 for a fee of £25 million, was considered as a moment when the Blues truly declared their determination to make a difference by signing one of Europe’s most sought-after youngsters.

Kean failed to give the kind of performances he had been putting in Turin and struggled to adjust to life in the Premier League, therefore the transfer fell through for Evertonians. Two goals in 32 Premier League games was hardly the kind of performance that had been expected or hoped for.

Everton, on the other hand, were prudent to act early last season and send Kean out on loan to avoid his worth sinking by just kicking his heels on the outskirts of Goodison Park, and getting him in at PSG has enabled them to secure a significant cash deal.

His performances at PSG were impressive, but given the French club’s summer activity with the likes of Lionel Messi, it looked increasingly improbable that they would make the contract permanent.

The problem for Everton was that without PSG’s interest, and with them being one of the few European teams willing to spend freely, they had less choices for moving Kean on. With him not being a part of Benitez’s plans moving forward, he would have spent another season on the periphery or on loan someplace else, with his worth perhaps declining.

