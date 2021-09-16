One day after the state recall election fails, sports fans in Los Angeles will face new restrictions.

Following Governor Gavin Newsom’s victory in a Republican-led recall election, sports fans in Los Angeles will be subject to new COVID-19 limitations.

Los Angeles County stated on Wednesday that a new health directive will be implemented later this week that will require proof of vaccination for indoor pubs, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges. Individuals must also show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result at any outdoor sporting or entertainment event, including Dodgers, Rams, and Chargers games, according to the directive.

Customers and personnel in any indoor nightlife venues must also receive at least one dose of vaccine by October 7 and a second dose by November 4.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the County Public Health Director, detailed these orders to the California Board of Supervisors.

“This updated health officer directive is in line with the ongoing need to lower transmission risk and boost vaccination coverage,” Ferrer stated. “This is a reasonable road forward that will better position us to break the surge cycle.”

According to Ferrer, the directive will significantly encourage, but not mandate, immunization verification for businesses’ indoor areas.

Masks were made mandatory for outdoor events with more than 10,000 persons in attendance in April by Los Angeles County. Within 72 hours of a scheduled event, all participants, employees, and other parties at outdoor events will be required to present confirmation of COVID-19 immunization or a negative test result, according to the amended order.

Ferrer advocated vaccines as a precautionary measure against increased COVID-19 counts after a spike in July due to the Delta strain.

“With slight increases in community transmission and an increase in the circulation of the Delta variety, the safe and efficient COVID-19 vaccines are your best defense and the best protection for the county’s recovery,” she stated. “And, as we increase the number of people who are protected by vaccinations, commonsense public health practices like masks and hand cleanliness can help us recover.”

Newson retains his position as Governor of California, despite the new COVID-19 limits. On Tuesday, the Democratic lawmaker defeated Republican challenger Larry Elder in a landslide victory. With Newsom's triumph, the Golden State will remain firmly in Democratic hands for the foreseeable future.