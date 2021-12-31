ONE Championship’s Stellar 2021 Year-End Sports Recap: Best Moments, Fighters

Despite the Southeast Asian country’s battles with the global epidemic, Singapore-based MMA promoter ONE Championship had a fantastic year.

The top moments, fighters, and events from ONE Championship in 2021 are listed below.

Best Male Fighter: Ok Rae YoonIn the main event of ONE: Revolution in late September, Ok Rae Yoon accomplished the impossible by defeating Christian Lee for the ONE lightweight title.

The 30-year-old South Korean had to overcome former ONE featherweight champion Marat Gafurov in his promotional debut on April 7 and MMA star Eddie Alvarez a few weeks later on April 28 to claim the belt.

Ok earned a championship chance against Lee after back-to-back upset victory over Gafurov and Alvarez.

Throughout the five-round fight, both the challenger and the champion traded momentum, but it was Ok’s effective striking and grappling defense that swung the fight in his favor, prompting the Singaporean to go on a rampage afterward.

The new lightweight champion is waiting to see if he will face Christian in a rematch or face a different opponent for his first title defense.

Stamp Fairtex is the best female fighter.

a former two-sport champion Stamp Fairtex had a fantastic year in 2021, culminating in her victory in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix on December 3rd.

The Thai atomweight had her own brand of poetic justice, as she began the year with a submission loss to Ukraine’s Alyona Rassohyna before securing the Grand Prix title with a spectacular armbar in the second round over Indian wrestling phenom Ritu Phogat.

In the quarterfinals, Stamp fought Rassohyna again to avenge her first MMA loss, before meeting tournament alternate Julie Mezabarba in the semifinals.

The 24-year-old phenom will meet reigning ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee in 2022 if she wins the entire competition.

Adriano Moraes defeats Demetrious Johnson in the Knockout of the Year.

Adriano Moraes defended his flyweight championship in stunning way after knocking out former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson in the second round of the main event of ONE On TNT I last April 7. It was arguably one of the biggest upsets of the year.

Since joining ONE Championship in 2013, Moraes had yet to achieve a knockout in the promotion.

The two flyweights pushed the pace against one other, but Johnson’s over-aggression was rewarded with an uppercut from Moraes, who followed up with a flurry of blows before unleashing a missile-like knee to the face of Johnson. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.