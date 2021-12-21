ONE Championship’s First Card In 2022 Will Include Two Title Defenses, according to MMA News.

Singapore-baed ONE Championship is gearing up to kick off 2022 with a bang on January 14 at ONE: Heavy Hitters, with two title defenses.

In the main event, reigning strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan will defend her title, which she has held since 2018, against Ayaka Miura of Japan.

Miura’s grappling prowess will present Xiong with her biggest test yet, as her submission victories will undoubtedly cause the champion to be more cautious when taking the fight to the ground.

The ONE light heavyweight kickboxing title will be on the line in the co-main event, as Roman Kryklia defends his title against Murat Aygun.

Both fighters haven’t fought since December 2020, when Kryklia defeated Andrei Stoica by unanimous decision and Aygun defeated Anderson Silva.

Kryklia has never appeared threatened in a fight since becoming champion, but Aygun is set to throw everything but the kitchen sink at him in the hopes of dethroning him.

In a bantamweight Muay Thai match, Thailand’s Tawanchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym takes on fellow countryman Saemapetch Fairtex.

Both Tawanchai and Saemapetch are coming off losses and are looking for victories that will catapult them to a title opportunity against Capitan Petchyindee Academy later in the season.

James Nakashima, a veteran of the ONE Championship, will welcome Saygid Izagakhmaev to the promotion’s lightweight division.

In addition, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov will serve as one of Izagakhmaev’s cornermen for the fight.

Nakashima will try to disrupt Izagakhmaev’s debut while also ending a two-fight losing streak that began in October 2020.

Prodigy in Muay Thai Jaroonsak Muaythai seeks to keep her winning ways going against Belarus’ Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

Despite being the more experienced fighter, Vandaryeva’s spectacular knockout of Milagros Lopez in her September 2020 debut hints to her potential as a future champion.

To cap up the card, Japan’s Senzo Ikeda will seek to end the resurgent Filipino Jeremy Miado’s two-fight winning streak.

Miado is coming off two shocking knockout victory over Miao Li Tao, and he intends to do the same against Ikeda as he attempts to break into the perennially crowded strawweight class.

On January 14, 2022, ONE: Heavy Hitters will air live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.