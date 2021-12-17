ONE Championship Reveals Six Cards For 2022. MMA News: ONE Championship Reveals Six Cards For 2022.

ONE Championship, based in Singapore, is gearing up for a great start to the new year after announcing six events that will take place from January to March 2022.

The dates are as follows: January 14 and 28, February 11 and 25, and March 11 and 26, with the March 26th card being a “tent-pole” event, according to Sports Illustrated.

The reigning ONE women’s strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan will defend her title against No. 4-ranked Ayaka Miura of Japan on the “Heavy Hitters” program on January 14.

Since defeating Tiffany Teo in 2018, Xiong has worn the belt around her waist and has been the division’s only champion, marking her the first-ever Chinese champion of any major MMA promotion.

“The Panda” has won five of her six fights, with the lone loss coming in the latter’s category to ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee.

With one win over the other in their respective divisions, it’s unclear if the organization will pit them against each other in a catchweight contest for both belts in the future.

Miura will prove to be a worthy opponent for Xiong in her sixth defense of the strawweight title, as the Japanese’s seven submission victories will push the champion to be cautious when the fight goes to the ground.

Saygid Izagakhmaev will make his promotional debut in a lightweight bout against James Nakashima on the “Heavy Hitters” program.

Izagakhmaev is a highly regarded MMA prospect since he trains with UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has now stated that he will be in Singapore to support his teammate.

Surprisingly, the story makes no mention of the promotion’s tenth-anniversary card (ONE: X) or when it would be released.

The event was originally scheduled on December 5, however due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Singapore, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that it will be postponed until early 2022.

The “tent-pole” event, according to Sports Illustrated, might be the much-anticipated ONE: X card, which pits kickboxing veteran Rodtang Jitmuangnon against MMA star Demetrious Johnson in the first-ever Muay Thai-MMA hybrid bout.

Fight fans all over the world are waiting for the organization to reveal when Rodtang and Johnson will share the ring and see history firsthand.