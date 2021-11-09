ONE Championship Reveals Signing Of Decorated Grappling Wizard. MMA News: ONE Championship Reveals Signing Of Decorated Grappling Wizard.

ONE Championship has announced the addition of Andre Galvao, an accomplished Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner.

Chatri Sityodtong, the CEO of the Singapore-based promotion, revealed the signing via a Facebook post, and asked supporters who he should fight in his debut, which sparked a frenzy among fans.

Because of their shared background, the most of them went on to identify fellow grappling magician Gordon Ryan.

In February of this year, the two were captured on camera squabbling after Galvao said something that enraged the American wrestler enough for him to slap the Brazilian in the face.

After Ryan signed with ONE Championship in late March, the seeds for an official battle between the two combatants were planted.

Ryan was supposed to make his debut against multi-time ONE lightweight champion Shinya Aoki in August, but he revealed in May that he was putting his wrestling career on hold due to the deterioration of his long-term gastroparesis.

Fans are expecting that his condition improves quickly with the coming of his tough opponent to ONE Championship, as they want to see the bad blood between him and Galvao settle in the cage.

Fans of the organization should get to know the Brazilian first, though, until that happens.

Galvao is best known for his grappling exploits, but he has also fought under mixed martial arts regulations.

He has battled the likes of Jorge Patino and a young Tyron Woodley back in 2010 with Strikeforce, and has a record of five victories and two losses.

His striking has a lot to be desired, as it lacks the polish to compete with some of the best in the ONE Championship. He won three of his fights by submission, all of which were armbars.

He was felled after swallowing a straight right and then wobbled after telegraphing a double leg takedown, which led to the knockout sequence in his bout with Woodley.

For those who like the mechanics of the ground game, a prospective bout between him and Ryan would be thrilling to watch.