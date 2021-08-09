ONE Championship and the PFL have been snubbed, while BRAVE CF has been nominated for Best Promotion.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is still the most popular mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world, although it has faced some stiff opposition in recent years.

In the United States, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and Bellator MMA are giving the UFC a run for their money, while ONE Championship reigns supreme in Asia.

BRAVE Combat Federation, on the other side, has seized control of Europe and the Middle East.

BRAVE CF has long been regarded as one of the best MMA firms in the world, lauded for its innovative approach to the sport’s development.

The promotion has signed over 500 mixed martial artists from 70 countries, demonstrating its commitment to developing MMA talent from the ground up.

BRAVE CF has been nominated for two major accolades at the renowned 13th Annual World MMA Awards, held by Fighters Only Magazine, in recognition of its accomplishments thus far.

The Bahrian-based fight league joins the UFC, Bellator, Legacy Fighting Alliance, and UAE Warriors in the Best Promotion of the Year category.

The PFL and ONE Championship, on the other hand, did not make the list, which was compiled by a group of industry experts.

The worldwide epidemic impacted all promotions hard, but ONE Championship was able to resume operations late last year thanks to the fact that it conducted most of its events in Singapore.

Meanwhile, PFL made a comeback last April at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in a state-of-the-art bubble.

At the start of the worldwide health crisis, BRAVE CF had to cancel some of its scheduled concerts, but was able to bounce back a few months later with gigs in Slovenia, Romania, Sweden, and Bahrain.

This year, the organization made gains in Europe, hosting fight cards in Russia, Belarus, and Italy, with another show scheduled for September 25 in Konin, Poland.

Apart from the firm, BRAVE CF president Mohammed Shahid is one of the five finalists for the Leading Man of the Year award, with UFC president Dana White, MMA agent Ed Soares, IMMAF president Densign White, and Bellator president Scott Coker.

On the official website of the 13th Annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards, voting is now open. On Wednesday, September 8th, it will come to an end.

