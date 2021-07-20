On Winning NXT UK Tag Titles and How It Changed Their Lives: ‘It All Comes Full Circle’

Fans have been raving over the recently ended Money In The Bank pay-per-view, especially the main event.

During the event, the Usos won the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, and Charlotte Flair won her 14th Women’s Championship in WWE–though the latter would lose the title the next night on Raw, when Women’s Money In The Bank winner Nikki A.S.H. paid in her briefcase to win the title.

The main event erupted as Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Edge, but the Dickies Arena refused to acknowledge the “Tribal Chief” due to the return of John Cena.

These are the kinds of moments that make professional wrestling so entertaining to watch.

The pure emotion that washes over a performer’s face when a title change occurs is one of the most exciting things to behold because it blurs the borders between what’s real and what’s entertainment.

Even the supporters are elated since the title winner has earned it by their body of work, and it is a reward that comes with the responsibilities of being a corporate champion.

Pretty Deadly, the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, is in the same boat.

After a near 500-day run, Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley won the tag team titles from the powerful Gallus.

The International Business Times was able to ask the pair about their reactions and preparations leading up to the win during a media roundtable.

“We were fortunate in that, aside from Drew McIntyre, very few people have had the opportunity to win a championship like we did. Obviously, given of the times, we had the match before it came on TV, so a lot of people had that live reaction [before the pandemic],” the blonde-haired Howley explained.

“We got a twofold [reaction]since we got a nice response from everyone backstage as well as a live reaction. It was obviously fantastic that we liked the match, and then we got to sit down together, as we always do, and watch ourselves become NXT UK champions.”

Because of the COVID-19 lockout, Howley sees it as an unexpected blessing.

“It’s something that, aside from us and our friend Drew, very few people will ever do again because this is unlikely to happen again. We consider that a true luxury because we were able to sit down and have a moment together while watching us create. Brief News from Washington Newsday.