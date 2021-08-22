On Twitch, Richard Keys and Andy Gray criticize James Rodriguez for his Everton comments.

Richard Keys and Andy Gray, a former Everton striker, have slammed James Rodriguez for admitting he had no idea who the Toffees were playing this weekend.

Several Blues were irritated when the Colombian admitted on Twitch throughout the week that he was unaware Everton were playing Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday.

Keys and Gray feel the 30-year-old, who has been linked with a move away throughout the summer, should be let go by the club after making statements that were deemed insulting by some fans.

“Never mind ‘casts doubts,’ he shouldn’t have an Everton future,” Gray said on beIN Sports, referring to a newspaper headline. “I’m in a daze.”

“If he did, then he shouldn’t do it after that,” Keys responded.

“My concern with him has always been that if he was a terrific player, a truly good player, he wouldn’t have been at Everton,” I remarked last season.

“He’d have been at one of England’s top four clubs, or perhaps one of the best in Spain, or perhaps one of the best in France.”

He claimed: “He was on a plane going to Colombia… he didn’t even get involved in Copa America for them.” Referring to James’ fitness record last season after the player flew home to Colombia as the Blues played Manchester City on the final day of the season, he claimed: “He was on a plane going to Colombia… he didn’t even get involved in Copa America for them.”

“You’d think he’d return home and say, ‘You know what? Everton owes me a debt. I’ve had a terrific year and I’d like to return you… “I know the manager stated I wasn’t in his plans, so I’m going to make him pick me,” Keys added, referring to manager Rafa Benitez’s willingness to let James leave.

“Obviously that’s not the type he is,” Gray, who won the league, FA Cup, and Cup Winners’ Cup with Everton in the 1980s, interjected.

“Perhaps the manager, Carlo Ancelotti, who stated I’m going to bring him in, affected my judgment.”

James was not included in Everton’s matchday squad for Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Leeds at Elland Road, and with ten days left on the transfer window, he might be on the move this month if a club comes calling. “The summary has come to an end.”