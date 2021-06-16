On Tuesday, Rachael Blackmore makes her Royal Ascot debut.

Rachael Blackmore, the Grand National winner, will compete in the Ascot Stakes with Emmet Mullins’ Cape Gentleman on the first day of Royal Ascot.

Both the horse and the rider are more closely linked with the National Hunt code, with Blackmore making history as the first female jockey to win the Aintree spectacular with Minella Times in April, and Cape Gentleman winning two hurdles races.

The chestnut’s most recent victory came in the Grade Two Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton in February, but he was a two-length winner in the Irish Cesarewitch in 2020 prior to his debut to jumping.

Mullins is now hopeful that the five-year-old will replicate his Flat form when he competes in the two-and-a-half-mile race against a field of 20.

He stated, “We’re quite excited about him; fingers crossed he’ll do a nice race.”

“He’s gone up quite a bit in weight since winning the Irish Cesarewitch, but he won it brilliantly, and hopefully he’ll continue to improve.”

Cape Gentleman has run well on both good and heavy footing, but Mullins believes the former is his preferred surface and is certain that his mount will appreciate the current Ascot turf, which is rated as excellent to firm in spots.

“He won his first hurdle at Punchestown on soft or heavy ground, but I think he got away with it because of his class,” he explained.

“I think he’s a really fine ground horse, and I have no concerns about the Ascot conditions — he should like it.”

When she takes to the saddle at the Royal Meeting, Blackmore will be riding against the best Flat jockeys, but she is no stranger to victory on the level, having won a Listed race with Mullins’ Oriental Eagle in the Martin Molony Stakes at Limerick last year.

Mullins stated, “She’s great class, and she’s been lucky enough for me on the Flat.”

“Last summer, we had a Listed winner, so fingers crossed we can keep it going.”