On Thursday, how can watch the ‘Field of Dreams’ game between the Yankees and the White Sox.

This year, Major League Baseball has added a new wrinkle to its schedule: a game at the renowned corn field that served as the scene for the film “Field of Dreams.”

At a corn field in Dyersville, Iowa, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will face off in front of an estimated 8,000 fans. A Major League Baseball game will be played at this field for the first time on Thursday night.

The game will air on Fox at 7:15 p.m. ET, with a one-hour pregame show beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

The cornfield served as the backdrop for the 1989 film “Field of Dreams.” Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) is the primary character in the film, and he hears voices in the cornfield telling him to create a baseball diamond there.

The voice says, “If you construct it, he will come.”

Kinsella persuades his wife to let him build a baseball field in the hopes of resurrecting disgraced baseball star “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and allowing him to return to the game. After Jackson (Ray Liotta) arrives, he is joined by the other seven Chicago White Sox pitchers who threw the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Kinsella embarked on a journey to resurrect an author (James Earl Jones) and a younger version of a deceased baseball player from the 1920s. During that time, the eight White Sox players invited players from other clubs to join them on the field so that they could play a genuine game rather than just drill.

The field in Iowa was inspired by Comiskey Park, where the Chicago White Sox played from 1910 to 1990. On Thursday, the White Sox will wear jerseys that are reminiscent of those used in the early twentieth century.

The White Sox’s starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn, while the Yankees’ starter will be Andrew Heaney. The game retains its significance. The White Sox (67-48) are 11 games ahead of the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central. The Yankees (63-51) are six games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

Fans attending the game on Thursday night will walk through a cornfield to get to the field.

Other unique MLB games include: This is a condensed version of the information.