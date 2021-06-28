On their final day of isolation, England’s Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell train alone.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been training apart from the rest of the team as they prepare to leave isolation ahead of England’s Euro 2020 match against Germany.

In a highly anticipated last-16 match at Wembley on Tuesday, Gareth Southgate’s side will face Die Mannschaft.

The Three Lions boss has no new concerns coming into the game, but a decision needs to be made on Mount and Chilwell’s availability, since they trained separately from the other 24 players on Monday.

After coming into touch with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus, after the European Championship group game against Scotland, the pair are in their last hours of seclusion.

“Well, that’s what we’ve got to take into account, really,” England manager Southgate said ITV when asked if he can seriously consider them for Tuesday given they just leave isolation at midnight.

“Of course, there’s not only the training aspect of it, but also the psychological aspect. They’ve had to spend a lot of time alone in a room, which has created a challenging scenario for the two youngsters.

“When you come to a big tournament, you want to be a part of it all, and they’ve had to separate themselves throughout this time, which is difficult for anyone.

“And we’ll simply have to make that decision as we go along.”