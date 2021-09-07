On the team bus, Everton’s players responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Manchester United.

Andros Townsend has spoken about how the Everton players reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League this summer.

After being linked with a move to Manchester City, the Portugal international made a spectacular move to Manchester United in the final days of the transfer season.

The former Juventus and Real Madrid striker returns to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving in 2009, having made 292 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions and scoring 118 goals.

And, speaking to talkSPORT about the move, Townsend expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing with Ronaldo when Everton travel to Manchester United on October 2nd.

“I believe everyone is a little bit giddy,” the Blues winger remarked.

“Ronaldo was at his peak at Manchester United when I was growing up – 15, 16, 17, scoring all those goals and developing a new technique to kick a ball.

“As kids, he was sort of our hero. It’ll be fantastic if I can share the pitch with him; I believe we face them next month.

“Hopefully, one of my idols, Cristiano Ronaldo, will join me on the pitch.”

When news of Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was made public, Everton were on their way to face Brighton in their final game before the international break.

And Townsend has admitted that the anticipated transfer was a heated topic of conversation among the Blues’ players in the build-up to the Blues’ 2-0 victory on the south coast.

The winger remarked, “Everyone up and down the country had chats about it.”

“We were on our way to an away game when we heard about Ronaldo’s transfer to Man City, so we talked about everything related to that. Why would you do something like that? You’re going to give up your legacy…

“Then we turned on our phones and, bang,” says the narrator. It happened so quickly: the news of Manchester United broke, and he signed within hours!

“It was all we talked about, and I’m sure you were as well, and everyone else across the country was enthralled by it.”