On the most recent flight, Afghan sportswomen fleeing Taliban rule had a’sweet day.’

On the latest flight out of Kabul on Wednesday, dozens of Afghan women athletes expressed joy and excitement, saying it was a “good day for all of us.”

Since the Taliban seized power in August, the Qatar government’s semi-regular flight to Doha has become a rare lifeline for Afghans with passports and visas.

Tahera Yousofi, a 28-year-old basketballer from Herat, was among the women’s athletes who flew to Canada on Wednesday.

“Today is a very, very wonderful day for all of us,” she told AFP, “because our walk begins after many, many weeks, and we are very, very delighted.”

She used to play and train regularly in Afghanistan and had even competed internationally, but since the Taliban’s return, she has been unable to do so.

“The Taliban regime won’t let us play or find a job, so we’ll have to leave this country,” she said.

When the Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, sports were outlawed, and women’s liberties have been severely restricted after their return.

Expat Afghans who were visiting their homeland were flying alongside the athletes and were taken aback by the Taliban victory’s quickness.

Sef and Zohra Amiri, 22 and 26, had planned a two-week visit from their home in the United Kingdom, but instead found themselves stranded for over three months.

“Finally, we received a call from the British Embassy, asking for assistance in getting us out of here. Now we can finally take a deep breath and travel wherever we want to go and do anything we want “Zohra remarked.

The family has been stuck in their complex since the Taliban gained control of Kabul, especially the ladies.

“My auntie went outside and was injured by the Taliban. So that was both terrifying and heartbreaking for us. As women, we want the same liberties as guys “Zohra remarked.

The Qatari flights started on August 31 and fly twice a week, carrying hundreds of passengers, including Afghans who are at risk under the new rule.

The Taliban have claimed that a brain drain is harming their efforts to stabilize the country by the continued departure of many educated middle-class individuals and employees of the old US-backed administration.

Despite accusations of intimidation, they have pledged the international community not to interfere with the evacuation of Afghans with valid documents and have cooperated with the Qatar air bridge.

Passengers are escorted to a upon arriving in Qatar. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.