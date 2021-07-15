On The Masked Singer, a former Liverpool player is revealed as a penguin.

The Masked Singer, a popular television show in various nations throughout the world, will be familiar to many people.

One former Red who was discovered to be a contestant on the Spanish version of the show will be familiar to Liverpool supporters.

The show’s premise is that celebrities sing in disguise and the judges must determine who they are before they are exposed.

On Wednesday night, former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina was unveiled as a contender on the Spanish edition of the show.

Reina was disguised as a penguin and sang a Spanish song before being revealed as the costume’s star.

Reina wrote: “Seriously contemplating if the next step is Eurovision!” in a tweet accompanied by a video of his unmasking.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to be a part of @MaskSingerA3! I’ve had a fantastic time.

“Greetings from your flamingo penguin,” says the flamingo.

Reina spent eight years with Liverpool from 2005 to 2013, and is presently training with Lazio in Serie A.