On the first day of Wimbledon, there are six significant matchups.

Wimbledon’s two-year vacation will come to an end on Monday when the 2021 Championships begin.

Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, and Simona Halep have all withdrawn, but the lawns of SW19 are set to host another exciting fortnight.

The PA news agency has identified six first-round matches that should not be missed.

Jack Draper vs. Novak Djokovic

Draper, a 19-year-old Londoner, has long been regarded as Britain’s brightest young male prospect. He showed why by reaching the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club last week and now finds himself in the opening match on Centre Court against top seed Djokovic, who has not lost at Wimbledon since 2017. This will be Djokovic’s first match on grass since the 2019 final, which is a big prospect.

Coco Gauff vs. Francesca Jones

Gauff returns to Wimbledon as a viable title candidate two years after her remarkable debut onto the world stage as a 15-year-old. In the first round, she will face Jones, a 20-year-old British rookie who made headlines across the world when she qualified for the Australian Open despite being born without numerous fingers and toes due to a disease.

Carla Suarez Navarro vs. Ashleigh Barty

Despite winning her first grand slam title at the French Open, Barty still prefers grass and would have been a clear title favorite if it hadn’t been for concerns about a hip injury she suffered at Roland Garros. This will be Suarez Navarro’s final Wimbledon before she retires, and the popular Spaniard should be able to count on fan support once she returns to the court following her cancer recovery.

Ugo Humbert vs. Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios was tempted to leave Australia for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began because he could play on grass. It’s unclear how the 26-year-old is doing, but he proved at the Australian Open that he’s still a genuine threat on the big stage. In the second round in Melbourne he claimed a dramatic five-set win over Frenchman Humbert, who is at a career-high ranking of 25 after recently winning the grass-court title. (This is a brief piece.)