On the first day of medal action in Tokyo, Djokovic begins his Olympic quest.

On day one of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, Novak Djokovic begins his quest for Olympic tennis glory, while Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar competes for one of the 11 gold medals on offer.

After the coronavirus led organizers to exclude spectators from all but a few venues, Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron in an eerily deserted stadium on Friday.

The Games’ organizers will be keen to move attention away from the pandemic, which prompted a one-year postponement and has dominated the lead-up to the event’s opening.

“Today is a time of hope,” said Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at a low-key opening ceremony attended by fewer than 1,000 VIPs and thousands of athletes.

“It is, indeed, extremely different from what we had all envisioned. But let us savor this moment because it is the first time we have all come together.”

When German Olympic chiefs reported that cyclist Simon Geschke had tested positive for coronavirus, he was forced to withdraw from the men’s road race.

In addition, Covid-19 won the first game of the Olympic beach volleyball event, forcing Marketa Nausch Slukova and Barbora Hermannova of the Czech Republic to quit.

On Saturday, more than 20 sports, ranging from archery to weightlifting, will begin.

Because of the rigorous virus measures and lack of spectators, Djokovic had questioned whether he would compete, but the prospect of completing the Golden Slam — winning all four majors and the Olympics in the same year – was too tempting to pass up.

“It’s different without the key part of any sports event, the spectators, the supporters, that excitement, but it’s still the Olympic Games,” the world number one explained.

Djokovic will play Hugo Dellien of Bolivia in the first round of a competition that has only half of the top ten men’s players, including 2008 Olympic winner Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

After winning the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon this year, the favorite and 2008 bronze medalist hopes to repeat Steffi Graf’s 1988 accomplishment of capturing the Golden Slam.

In the doubles, Ashleigh Barty, the world number one, will make her Olympic debut for Australia partnering friend and compatriot Storm Sanders.

Osaka, who competes in the singles on Sunday, hasn’t played since withdrawing from the French Open in late May due to mental health problems, but the 23-year-old claimed she’s “eager to play” despite taking a break.

