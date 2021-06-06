On the final day of the first Test against New Zealand, England is 56 for two, chasing 273 runs.

After being set an implausible 273 for victory in 75 overs by New Zealand, England reached 56 for two at tea on the final day, with a draw now the most likely result in the first Test at Lord’s.

The Black Caps batted boldly on the final morning, ballooning their overnight 62 for two to 169 for six before declaring at noon, enabling England a maximum of 75 overs to chase down the goal.

The hosts, on the other hand, seem content to avoid defeat, with only first-innings centurion Rory Burns and number three batter Zak Crawley taking wickets in the afternoon.

While New Zealand’s front-line seamers Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, and Neil Wagner were demanding as the tourists went in search of their first Test win at Lord’s since 1999, it appears that the teams will go to Edgbaston next week for a series decider with the series tied at 1-1, barring a dramatic final session.

Any fears that the game would devolve into a dreary conclusion were removed, at least in the morning session, as the Kiwis sought to make rapid runs, expanding their overnight lead from 165 to 272 before declaring.

Wagner’s attempt to pull Ollie Robinson straight into the air was intercepted by James Bracey, who took a simple steepling catch, but Stuart Broad’s bad luck continued when Crawley spilled Tom Latham at midwicket.

Broad, on the other hand, got his first Test wicket in six innings when he thudded Latham’s thigh pad from round the wicket, but New Zealand kept up the pressure, with Taylor creaming Robinson over midwicket before a slightly streakier second six off Mark Wood, with a thick edge flying over third man.

Taylor should have gone lbw to Anderson, but England’s reviews had been ruined. Fortunately for the visitors, after moving outside of the crease, Wood baited Taylor into a drive in the following over, with a thick edge soaring to Bracey, who took a brilliant catch diving to his right to dismiss the veteran for 33 off 35 balls.

As Joe Root spoke, there was rain in the air. (This is a brief piece.)