On the eve of the Tokyo Olympics, a new Coronavirus scare causes jitters.

On the eve of the Tokyo Olympics athletics program, Australia’s track and field squad was briefly placed in isolation on Thursday due to a coronavirus fear.

After US pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks tested positive for Covid-19, nearly 60 athletes and staff were detained to their rooms for more than two hours.

All were later released, with the exception of three of Kendricks’ close friends, who tested negative but are still being held in isolation and will be tested daily.

The incident served as a stark reminder of the dangers that competitors face in the Tokyo Olympics, where their Olympic aspirations could be shattered at any time.

The Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement that members of the Australian track and field team in the Tokyo Olympic Village had been cleared to resume their normal activities.

“Three members of the team were given the all-clear after PCR testing was performed following a brief casual encounter with a US track and field athlete who had tested positive for Covid-19.”

After testing positive for the virus, Kendricks became the latest high-profile athlete to withdraw from the Olympics.

On Twitter, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee wrote, “We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

On Thursday, organizers reported a daily high of 24 new Games-related illnesses, three of whom are athletes, bringing the total number of positive cases to 193.

All cases at airports and training camps are not included in the numbers.

Caeleb Dressel of the United States won his second gold medal of the Olympics, putting him on course for a total of six golds.

Dressel entered the Olympics as a favorite to match Michael Phelps’ medal haul, and he now has two wins under his belt, with a possible four more to come.

To dethrone Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, the 24-year-old swam to the wall in a new Olympic record time of 47.02 seconds in the men’s 100m freestyle.

Dressel, who led the US to victory in the 4x100m relay earlier this week, will compete in the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly, as well as competing in two relays.

The swimmer, who won two relay gold medals in Rio, said he was ecstatic to win his first individual gold medal.

He admitted, “I didn’t want to confess it, but now that I’ve done it, I can admit it, it’s a lot different.”

Dressel’s 13 world titles have inevitably drawn parallels to Phelps, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist. Brief News from Washington Newsday.