On the COVID-19 list, dozens of NFL players could miss Week 15 games.

COVID-19 will have a significant impact on several games on the NFL Week 15 schedule. A new high has been set for the number of players who have tested positive for the virus, including some prominent players who will miss forthcoming games.

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Cleveland Browns have had the league’s worst COVID-19 epidemic. The team announced Wednesday that quarterback Baker Mayfield, cornerback Troy Hill and head coach Kevin Stefanski all tested positive. Cleveland placed eight players on the COVID-19/reserve list just one day ago.

The list includes wide receiver Jarvis Landry, offensive guard Wyatt Teller, tight end Austin Hooper, and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who all start for the Browns. They can’t play against the Raiders unless they have two negative tests within 24 hours of each other.

Cleveland has one less day to potentially move players off the COVID-19/reserve list as part of the NFL’s first Saturday schedule of the season. The game has significant playoff implications. Due to tiebreakers, the Browns are only out of the Week 15 playoff picture. The Raiders are a game out of the AFC’s final wild-card spot.

The Los Angeles Rams have suffered a similar fate to the Browns. On Tuesday, Odell Beckham Jr. was one of nine Los Angeles players added to the COVID list. Terrell Burgess and JuJu Hughes, as well as tight end Bryce Hopkins and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, are all questionable to play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Jalen Ramsey, the Rams’ star cornerback, was placed on the list just before the team’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

More player tests are currently being re-run in Berea… However, #Browns CB Troy Hill can now be added to the list of COVID positive cases: https://t.co/aJqleEranq COVID-19 list updates for today. pic.twitter.com/puwLvRKSzo Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs is on the COVID-19 list. Jones is almost probably not going to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. Kansas City leads Los Angeles by one game, and the outcome of Thursday’s game might determine the AFC West title.

Because of positive drug testing, seven clubs were subjected to the NFL’s advanced protocols on Tuesday. Along with the Rams and Browns, the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Football Team, and Chicago Bears have taken extra safeguards.

On Monday and Tuesday, 75 NFL players tested positive for COVID-19. 110 players tested positive between September 5 and November 27.