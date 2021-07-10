On the Cawley anniversary, Barty wins his first Wimbledon title.

On the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s first Wimbledon title, Ashleigh Barty defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in the final on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Australian, who wore a custom created outfit in honor of Cawley’s legendary scallop dress from 1971, now has two major titles: Wimbledon and the French Open.

Barty, who was also realizing a boyhood ambition, remarked, “It took me a long time to verbalise, to dare to dream it and utter it.”

“Last night, I didn’t get much sleep since I was thinking about all the possibilities. I hope I did Evonne justice.”

It was the first three-set women’s Wimbledon final since Serena Williams defeated Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in 2012.

Barty is the first top seed to win the women’s championship since Serena Williams in 2016.

After jumping to a 4-0 lead over her opponent, Barty appeared to be on her way to victory, with the Australian winning the opening 14 points.

Pliskova, 29, maintained her composure while Barty faltered as she served for the match at 6-5 in the second set.

The Czech Republic broke and then swept the tiebreaker to force a decider in the final.

In the last set, Barty earned the break for 2-0, and despite a few wobbles, she dragged herself over the line, collapsing to her knees and covering her face in astonishment.

Before heading up to the player’s box, she wiped away a few tears, exactly like her compatriot Pat Cash did when he won the Wimbledon men’s title in 1987.

Victory would also be sweeter because she was forced to withdraw from the French Open in the second round due to a left hip issue just a few months ago.

“This is incredible,” said Barty, who is the third Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title in the Open era (the others being Cawley and Margaret Court in 1970).

“I’ll start with Kaja” (Karolina Pliskova).

“To you and your squad, I congratulate you on a fantastic tournament. I enjoy pitting myself against you, and I’m confident we’ll play many more times.”

Barty is a specialist at keeping a poker face on the court, and she mainly kept her emotions in check at the awards ceremony.

She sobbed as she hugged her boyfriend Gary Kissick as they were off the court.

Pliskova’s agony continued in the 2016 US Open final, as she was defeated in three sets at the final hurdle.

