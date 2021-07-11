On the 50th anniversary of Icon Cawley’s death, Barty says the stars are aligned for him to win Wimbledon.

Ashleigh Barty, the new Wimbledon champion, says she would be “extremely delighted” if she could be “half the person” that fellow indigenous Australian and two-time Wimbledon winner Evonne Goolagong Cawley is.

Barty overcame a few stumbling blocks, including being broken while serving for the match in the second set, to defeat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 and ignite an emotion she said she had never felt before on a tennis court.

The triumph meant much more to the 25-year-old because it occurred on the 50th anniversary of her “friend and mentor” Cawley’s maiden victory at the All England Club.

“Over the last fortnight, the stars aligned for me,” Barty remarked.

“The fact that it occurred to be the 50th anniversary of Evonne’s first title here is incredible.”

After learning from her staff after the match how serious the hip injury that prompted her to quit from last month’s French Open was, Barty, who won the junior title at Wimbledon in 2011, claimed it was a “miracle” she was able to play at all.

Cawley, and indeed her match suit, dominated her thoughts — she had cried when the now 69-year-old was mentioned in the immediate aftermath of her victory.

She had a dress made especially for her as a nod to Cawley’s legendary scallop dress from the 1971 final.

Barty added, “Evonne is a really special person in my life.”

“I feel she has paved the way for young indigenous youth to believe in themselves and pursue their aspirations.

“She has also done the same for me. Her off-the-court legacy is remarkable.

“I think I’d be a very happy person if I could be half the person Evonne is.”

Prior to The Championships, Barty spoke with Cawley and expressed her gratitude for having her on the other end of the phone if she ever had doubts.

“I believe having a relationship with her and being able to communicate with her about my experience while knowing she’s only a phone call away is really, very cool,” Barty said.

On the court, Barty is an expert at concealing her emotions with a fist pump or a raised thumb, but once she was off the court on Saturday, she broke down.

Whether it was the magnitude of her triumph — she added it to her 2019 French Open crown – or something else else. Brief News from Washington Newsday.