On ‘Super Saturday,’ Brazil, Daley, and a plethora of Olympic gold were on display.

On ‘Super Saturday,’ the Olympics serves up a bounty of 35 golds, with Brazil facing Spain in the men’s football final, Tom Daley returning to the diving platform, and India rooting for success on the 18th green.

From the dawn start of the women’s marathon in Sapporo to the evening festivities at the Olympic Stadium, Japan’s penultimate day of competition promises to be a frenetic affair.

The men’s 1500m final will be held on the penultimate day of athletics, with Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot facing a serious challenge from Norwegian teenager Jakob Ingebrigsten, as well as the javelin and 4x400m relay. A thrilling night of track and field concludes with the women’s 10,000m, high jump, and relay.

Daley, 27, will compete in the individual 10m platform event after an emotional gold with Matty Lee in the last two Games.

Spain is attempting to win their second football gold after Barcelona 1992 in Yokohama, where they will face defending champions Brazil, who won the title at the 13th attempt in Rio five years ago.

Aditi Ashok, who is second to American Nelly Korda going into the final round of the women’s golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club, has a chance to double India’s all-time individual gold medal record to two.

After a third round that included five birdies and two bogeys, the 23-year-old said, “For sure (there will be pressure), but I’m not thinking about it too much.”

The men’s basketball final pits France against the United States for the third time, following London 1948 and Sydney 2000, while the women’s basketball final pits the United States against hosts Japan.

“It’s going to require the best game we’ve ever played in our lives,” Japan coach Thomas Hovasse said when asked what it would take to beat their American opponents. And perhaps a lucky bounce now and then.”

In the men’s baseball final, Japan and the United States face off for the first time.

Norway and Russia compete for beach volleyball bragging rights, while the women’s marathon gets underway at 6:00 a.m. local time (2100), an hour earlier than usual to avoid the worst of the summer heat.

Brigid Kosgei, the current world record holder, is determined to repair Kenya’s image, which has been tarnished since Rio 2016 champion Jemima Sumgong was banned for doping.

At the Izu Velodrome, the men’s madison is the dish of the day, with the event returning to the Olympics for the first time since Beijing 2008.

At the boxing match, four titles are up for grabs.