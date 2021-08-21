On Sunday night, a rare “blue moon” will be visible in the sky above the United Kingdom.

A rare Blue Moon will be visible in the sky this weekend, so keep your eyes peeled.

Blue Moons are so uncommon that they inspired the phrase “Once in a Blue Moon” to describe something that happens just once in a lifetime.

A Blue Moon is defined in a variety of ways, but on this occasion, it is the third of four full moons that occur in an astronomical season.

Despite a ‘cashless’ sign on the door, scumbag criminals smash their way in.

A Blue Moon occurs just once every two or three years, as there are only three moons in a season.

Unless there are uncommon dusts in the atmosphere refracting the light, the moon does not turn blue.

Its name isn’t totally clear where it came from.

The term “Blue Moon” was originally used in a 1528 anti-church tract that stated that if the clergy reported the moon was blue, the people had no choice but to accept them.

It’s also possible that the phrase comes from the Old English word belwe, which means betrayer.

Because it adds an extra full moon to the cycle, the Betrayer Moon deviates from the original pattern.

On Sunday, August 22nd, 2021, at exactly 1.01pm in the United Kingdom, the Blue Moon will be seen.