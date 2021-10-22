On SmackDown, ‘Tribal Chief’ Is Warned Of Savage Retaliation From ‘Beast Incarnate.’

Brock Lesnar has a reputation for inflicting agony, and it appears that “The Beast Incarnate” intends to do it on WWE SmackDown’s next episode.

Lesnar was defeated by Roman Reigns in a contentious match in which his former handler Paul Heyman made a questionable decision. “You know what to do,” he said after throwing the WWE Universal Title to “The Tribal Chief.” Reigns’ approach came close to backfiring. The Usos had to step in and aid their captain keep the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, October 21.

It was a brutal match for both Lesnar and Reigns, as expected. When “The Big Dog” was able to clock Lesnar with the belt and then cover him for the win, the match was finished.

The outcome of WWE Crown Jewel, on the other hand, is unlikely to bring the Reigns vs. Lesnar narrative to a close. The next episode of WWE SmackDown is likely to be chaotic, with “The Beast” already hinting that he will be there to inflict harm.

“I will beat Roman Reigns senseless the instant I come at SmackDown,” Lesnar declared on WWE.com.

Lesnar is anticipated to take another break and not compete again until the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 in January.

However, it looks that he wants to make a mark first, which could put Reigns in a precarious position.

In addition to Reigns, Heyman and The Usos have been put on notice. Lesnar is anticipated to seek retribution.

With Lesnar said to be sitting out, a new face might enter the fray. Drew McIntyre has stated that he wants to be WWE Champion again.

“The Scottish Psychopath” is likely to go for Reigns’ Universal Title now that he’s been drafted to the blue brand.

McIntyre competed at WWE Crown Jewels 2021, but was defeated by champion Big E. To finish off the former WWE Champion, the latter unleashed his famous Big Ending.