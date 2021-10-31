On Sky Soccer Saturday, an Everton supporter is in the running to replace Jeff Stelling.

Julian Warren, a lifelong Evertonian, is one of the names being mentioned as a possible host for Soccer Saturday.

Jeff Stelling, the show’s current host, stated yesterday that he will be leaving his position as anchor at the end of the current season.

Stelling’s resignation would bring an end to a 30-year career with Sky and a quarter-century in the role of bringing fans live scores from across England and Scotland.

The 66-year-old has hosted the show since 1994, and fellow panelists in the studio gave him a standing ovation when he announced his retirement on Saturday.

Stelling gave no specific explanation for his departure and stated during his announcement that he had no plans to leave broadcasting.

On Saturday, he told the nation, “Before we do the team news from Newcastle, I’ve got some team news from Sky Sports and Soccer Saturday to tell you about.”

“I’ve worked at Sky for 30 years next year, which is hard to believe given my youthful appearance, and I’ve hosted Soccer Saturday for the past 25 years or so.

“This is my final season, and I’ve made the painful decision to call it a season. There was no pressure, and I made the decision on my own.

“Sky has been absolutely fantastic with me, as they have always been. I have no plans to retire; that is a decision for others to make.

“But it’s time for someone else to try their hand at the best job on the planet. After all, I don’t want to be the guy who refers to Raith Rovers as ‘Roth Ravers.’ That is something I do not want to happen.

“I’ll be here until May, after which I’ll leave the show and the company. That’s almost a year’s worth of Saturday afternoon get-togethers.” Warren, who presently presents the midweek version of the show, which includes both domestic and international games, is one of the main candidates to take over the post.

Warren told Obstructed View about how he became an Evertonian: “I grew up on the Wirral and as a young fan in the mid 1980s, it was practically a choice.””

